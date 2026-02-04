

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis AG (NVS) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.404 billion, or $1.26 per share. This compares with $2.820 billion, or $1.42 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Novartis AG reported adjusted earnings of $3.889 billion or $2.03 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.4% to $13.336 billion from $13.153 billion last year.



Novartis AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.404 Bln. vs. $2.820 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.26 vs. $1.42 last year. -Revenue: $13.336 Bln vs. $13.153 Bln last year.



