

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Crédit Agricole S.A. (ACA.PA, CDA.L) reported that its fourth quarter net income Group Share was 1.025 billion euros, a decrease of 39.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, with a 607 million euros impact of the first consolidation of Banco BPM on the equity-accounted line. Earnings per share was 0.30 euros compared to 0.52 euros. Revenues were 6.97 billion euros, down 1.8%.



Crédit Agricole Group reportred fourth quarter net income Group share of 1.63 billion euros, down 23.9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, with a 607 million euros impact of the first consolidation of Banco BPM on the equity-accounted line. Revenues were 9.97 billion euros, up 1.6%.



Crédit Agricole shares are currently trading at 18.74 euros, up 1.43%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News