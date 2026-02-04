

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (TBURF) reported earnings for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY47.685 billion, or JPY242.19 per share. This compares with JPY41.832 billion, or JPY205.18 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.8% to JPY475.920 billion from JPY458.477 billion last year.



Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY47.685 Bln. vs. JPY41.832 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY242.19 vs. JPY205.18 last year. -Revenue: JPY475.920 Bln vs. JPY458.477 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 264.10 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 653.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News