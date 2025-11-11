TOKYO, Nov 11, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi and Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. ("Tobu Railway") have entered into a strategic partnership to Hitachi's HMAX, a next-generation digital asset management platform on Tobu Railway's train.The co-creation will focus on advancing the digital transformation of rolling stock maintenance, with key priorities including:- Automation of vehicle inspections- Optimization of manual operations- Strengthening on-site maintenance capabilities through digital toolsThrough its co-creation, Hitachi and Tobu Railway are committed to delivering the social innovations required for the sustainable railways of the future.Giuseppe Marino, Group CEO, Hitachi Rail, said: "Our HMAX technology is harnessing AI and data to power the digital transformation of rail, achieving greater reliability and efficiency across systems. Through partnerships, such as the co-creation announced today with Tobu Railway, we are leveraging our digital expertise to contribute to enhance performance, sustainability and passenger experience."Mitsuo Iwasaki, Head of Japan Business, Hitachi Rail, said: "This co-creation marks a key milestone in transforming railway maintenance in Japan. We're honored to begin co-creation with Tobu Railway and feel a strong sense of responsibility as we advance digitalization in this field. Hitachi will continue driving innovation to be an essential partner for Japan's railway operators."Takao Suzuki, Director, Managing Executive Officer, Head of Railway Business Division, Tobu Railway, said: "Hitachi has been responsible for the design and manufacturing of our rolling stock and onboard electronic equipment. With their extensive expertise in rolling stock maintenance, we believe that by implementing DX aligned with our maintenance methods, we can address challenges such as the labor shortage we will face in the future. The HMAX solution not only improves efficiency but also contributes to enhancing employee skills and engagement. By promoting co-creation with Hitachi, we aim to establish a sustainable railway business."Drawing on the powerful digital expertise of the Hitachi Group, Hitachi Rail is applying AI technologies to transform mobility. In 2024, the company launched HMAX, its digital asset management platform, which harnesses NVIDIA's AI and machine learning capabilities to optimize railway systems and infrastructure. Last month, Hitachi Rail was announced as the first transport company globally to adopt NVIDIA's latest technology, its IGX Thor platform, to provide real-time processing at the edge.About Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi contributes to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates globally in four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - and the Strategic SIB Business Unit for new growth businesses. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi generates value from integrating data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2024(ended March 31, 2025) totaled 9,783.3 billion yen, with 618 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 280,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.About Hitachi Rail:Hitachi Rail is committed to driving the sustainable mobility transition and has a clear focus on partnering with customers to rethink mobility. Its mission is to help every passenger, customer and community enjoy the benefits of more connected, seamless and sustainable transport.With revenues of over €7bn and 24,000 employees across more than 50 countries, Hitachi Rail is a trusted partner to the world's best transport organisations. The company's reach is global, but the business is local - with success built on developing local talent and investing in people and communities.Its international capabilities and expertise span every part of the urban, mainline and freight rail ecosystems - from high quality manufacturing and maintenance of rolling stock to secure digital signalling, smart operations and payment systems. Hitachi Rail, famous for Japan's iconic high speed bullet train, draws on the digital and AI expertise of Hitachi Group companies to accelerate innovation and develop new technologies.Find out more by visiting hitachirail.com or our press site here.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.