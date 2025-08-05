

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. (TBURF) revealed earnings for first quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY13.989 billion, or JPY70.40 per share. This compares with JPY14.891 billion, or JPY72.04 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to JPY148.613 billion from JPY149.914 billion last year.



Tobu Railway Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has reaffirmed its guidance.



For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Tobu Railway still expects a net income of JPY 50 billion, down 2.6% from last year. Income per basic share is still anticipated to be at JPY 251.63.



The company continues to expect revenue of JPY 640 billion, up 1.4% from the previous year.



Tobu Railway still aims to pay a total annual dividend of JPY 65 per share, higher than the prior year's JPY 60 per share.



