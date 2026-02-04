

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies (IFNNY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR256 million, or EUR0.19 per share. This compares with EUR246 million, or EUR0.18 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Infineon Technologies reported adjusted earnings of EUR455 million or EUR0.35 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to EUR3.662 billion from EUR3.424 billion last year.



Infineon Technologies earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR256 Mln. vs. EUR246 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.19 vs. EUR0.18 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.662 Bln vs. EUR3.424 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects revenue of around EUR 3.8 billion.



For the full year, revenue is still expected to rise moderately from last year's EUR 14.662 billion.



Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon, said: 'The very dynamic demand for AI, against an otherwise subdued market backdrop, is providing strong tailwinds to Infineon. At present, the focus is on power supply solutions for AI data centers; in the coming years, the expansion of grid infrastructure will be added. To serve our customers in the best possible way, we are aligning our manufacturing capacity to meet further rising demand and are bringing forward our investments in this area. A significant portion will go toward accelerating the ramp-up of our new Smart Power Fab in Dresden, which we will open this summer- at exactly the right time.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News