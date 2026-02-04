

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY1.813 trillion, or JPY158.31 per share. This compares with JPY1.748 trillion, or JPY149.42 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to JPY10.643 trillion from JPY10.277 trillion last year.



Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



