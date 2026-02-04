Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 4, 2026) - Primary Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: HDRO) (OTCQB: HNATF) (FSE: 83W0) (the "Company" or "Primary Hydrogen") is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated January 28, 2026, effective at the opening of trading on February 06, 2026 (the "Effective Date") the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, with one (1) post-consolidation Share outstanding for every ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares (the 'Consolidation").

As a result of the consolidation, on the Effective Date, a total of approximately 4,919,141 Shares will be issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for rounding. No fractional Shares will be issued, and any post-consolidation fraction of a Share will be rounded to the nearest whole number of Shares. The name of the Company has not changed, and the trading symbol remains "HDRO." A new CUSIP number has been issued for the post-consolidated Shares, being 74167W202.

The transfer agent for the Company, Odyssey Trust Company, has confirmed that all shareholders of record as of the Effective Date hold Shares represented by DRS statement, and, as such, the Consolidation is being conducted on a "push-out" basis.

About Primary Hydrogen Corp.

Primary Hydrogen is dedicated to the exploration and development of natural hydrogen resources. With over 740 acres in the U.S. and 230 square kilometers across Canada, the Company's portfolio includes the Blakelock, Hopkins, Mary's Harbour, Point Rosie, Crooked Amphibolite, Coquihalla, and Cogburn projects. Primary has an option to acquire a 75% interest in a hydrogen-REE project known as Wicheeda North located in British Columbia.-

