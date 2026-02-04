Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT), a global climate innovator, announced the Board of Directors has approved a 12% increase to the company's dividend, resulting in a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per ordinary share, or $4.20 per share annualized. The dividend is payable March 31, 2026, to shareholders of record on March 6, 2026.

"Our purpose-driven strategy, disciplined execution and relentless investment in growth and innovation enables us to consistently deliver a leading growth profile, strong margins and powerful free cash flow," said Dave Regnery, chair and CEO, Trane Technologies. "Since launching Trane Technologies in 2020, we have delivered free cash flow conversion of 106% of adjusted net earnings, enabling us to execute our balanced capital allocation strategy and nearly double the dividend. We are well positioned to deliver continued strong financial performance and differentiated shareholder returns over the long term."

Today's announcement reflects the Company's confidence in its ability to generate strong free cash flow in the future and pay a competitive and growing dividend over time.

The Company has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends on its common shares since 1919 and annual dividends since 1910.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies is a global climate innovator. Through our strategic brands Trane and Thermo King, and our portfolio of environmentally responsible products and services, we bring efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Learn more at tranetechnologies.com.

