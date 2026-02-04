

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor manufacturer, on Wednesday said it has agreed to acquire the non-optical analog and mixed-signal sensor portfolio from ams OSRAM Group for €570 million on a debt-free and cash-free basis.



Infineon said the acquisition will strengthen its position in sensors for automotive and industrial markets through a complementary product portfolio and expand its offerings in medical applications.



The acquired business is expected to generate around €230 million in revenue in calendar year 2026 and be accretive to earnings per share immediately upon closing.



Approximately 230 employees will join Infineon's Sensors and RF business unit as part of the transaction, which also includes a multi-year supply agreement with ams OSRAM.



The transaction is structured as a fabless asset deal covering sensor products, intellectual property, R&D capabilities and test equipment. It is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.



Infineon plans to finance the acquisition with additional debt as part of its general corporate financing plans.



'The acquired business is a perfect strategic fit for Infineon and complements our strong offering in the analog and sensor space. We will be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive system solutions,' says Jochen Hanebeck, CEO of Infineon. 'I am convinced that this is an outstanding technological, commercial and cultural match, generating growth opportunities in our current target markets as well as in emerging areas like humanoid robotics.'



