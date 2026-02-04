

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a recent Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing, Netflix Co-CEO Ted Sarandos addressed accusations of political bias regarding the company's proposed $72 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery and HBO.



Appearing before the Antitrust, Competition Policy, and Consumer Rights panel, Sarandos firmly rejected claims that Netflix promotes a political agenda. He stated, 'Netflix has no political agenda of any kind,' in response to questions from Republican lawmakers who accused the streaming service of producing 'overwhelming woke' content and pushing 'a transgender ideology.'



Sarandos countered that Netflix offers programming spanning the political spectrum, with content 'for all, left, right and center.' The hearing highlighted bipartisan concerns about the proposed merger, which has been under regulatory review since it was announced in December 2022.



Democratic senators, including Adam Schiff of California, warned that the merger could reduce consumer choice and lead to job losses. Others expressed broader frustration with consolidation in the media industry, with Senator Cory Booker stating he was 'angry' about weak antitrust laws and urging regulators to evaluate the deal without political interference.



In response, Sarandos sought to reassure Democrats that the merger would benefit consumers and spur economic growth in the United States. He pointed to Netflix's plans to invest billions in production infrastructure and job creation, while also emphasizing the company's commitment to theatrical releases and maintaining Warner Bros.' studio legacy.



Despite the political scrutiny and industry opposition, Sarandos expressed confidence that the deal will 'stand on its merits' and clear regulatory hurdles, calling the hearing a positive step in the review process.



