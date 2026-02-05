Anzeige
Elektros, Inc.: Elektros Inc. Highlights Strategic Position in Rare Earth Minerals and Lithium at a Defining Moment for Global Energy and Resource Security

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / February 4, 2026 / Elektros Inc. (OTC PINK:ELEK) today underscored the growing global importance of rare earth minerals and lithium, materials that have become essential to modern society, economic growth, national security, and the worldwide clean energy transition.

Rare earth elements and lithium are foundational to electric vehicles, grid-scale energy storage, defense applications, and advanced electronics. Governments and industry leaders worldwide increasingly recognize that secure, responsibly developed supplies of these materials are critical for long-term sustainability and technological leadership.

Global Media Commentary on Lithium and Rare Earths:

  • Financial Times: "Lithium sits at the heart of the energy transition."

  • Bloomberg News: "Lithium is a key ingredient in the batteries powering electric vehicles and energy storage systems."

  • Reuters: "Lithium is a critical element for the electric-vehicle ramp-up."

  • Benzinga: "Lithium and rare earth minerals are critical battery metals for the future of energy and transportation."

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, has emphasized that lithium is among the most important materials required to scale electric vehicle production and accelerate the transition to sustainable energy worldwide.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of Elektros Inc., commented:

"We are extremely proud to be operating in the rare earth minerals and lithium sector at this pivotal moment. Demand for these materials is accelerating worldwide, and Elektros is working tirelessly with our partners in Sierra Leone, Africa, to responsibly develop and stockpile lithium for long-term success. We truly believe we are in the right place at the right time."

Elektros continues to advance its operations alongside trusted local partners in Sierra Leone with a long-term vision centered on responsible resource development and participation in the global lithium supply chain.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or implied.

Elektros Inc. is a small company today, but we aspire to build toward the scale, discipline, and market leadership demonstrated by leading companies in the lithium and rare earth sector.

Selected Lithium & Rare Earth Mineral Ticker Symbols (Reference Only):

ALB, SQM, LAC, PLL, SGML, LTHM, ALTM, ATLX, SLI, VUL,

FREY, CRML, LICY, LITM, PMET, RILTF, PILBF, PLS, CXO, WR1,

NILSY, GAK, KEZPF, ENRT, CRECF, LLLAF, ABAT, GULOF, LTUM, CXO,

WR1, NILSY, GAK, KEZPF, ENRT, CRECF, LLLAF, ABAT, GULOF, LTUM,

CXO, WR1, NILSY, GAK, KEZPF, ENRT, CRECF, LLLAF, ABAT, GULOF

Company Information:

Elektros Inc.
OTC PINK: ELEK
Website: www.elektros.energy
Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/elektros-inc.-highlights-strategic-position-in-rare-earth-minerals-and-lithium-at-a-defi-1133863

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
