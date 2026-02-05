Interroll Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Interroll announces Board of Directors nominees for election at the Annual General Meeting



05.02.2026 / 06:30 CET/CEST





If the email looks unformatted, please use this alternative link . PRESS RELEASE Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, February 5, 2026. The Board of Directors of Interroll Holding AG has decided to nominate Mrs. Barbara Bergmeier and Mr. David Kurmann for election to the Board of Directors at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2026. Mrs. Barbara Bergmeier is a highly experienced and successful global operations executive with a distinguished career at BMW, Dräxlmaier, Airbus and Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) where she has led operations including manufacturing, supply chain and procurement, with accountability for the complete ecosystem. In JLR she served as Executive Board Member for Industrial Operation and as Strategic Advisor. Mrs. Bergmeier's expertise in human resources, global operations, and cross-cultural leadership in Asia (including India) and the Americas will complement the Board's existing competencies. Subject to her election as board member by the Annual General Meeting, Interroll also nominates her as an independent member to be elected to the Remuneration and Nomination Committee. Mr. David Kurmann has extensive experience in portfolio management, value creation and corporate development across industrial, technology, and services businesses. He is a member of the Executive Team of EGS Beteiligungen AG and has a background in top-tier strategy consulting. He holds multiple Board and Chairmanship positions in industrial and technology companies and has led complex M&A, transformation, and post-merger integration initiatives in Switzerland and internationally.

With these nominations, the Board of Directors aims to further strengthen and complement its collective skills and experience in order to support Interroll's strategic objectives and sustainable long-term development.

