• Order intake rose by 5.0% to CHF 545.3 million, or by 9.2% in local currencies; momentum accelerated in the second half, with order intake increasing by 12%, reflecting a differentiated market approach and broader-based demand across regions and end markets.

• Sales decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million, but increased by 1.4% in local currencies; second-half momentum improved, supported by product sales efficiency and project seasonality

• EBIT margin reached 14.0% (previous year: 14.8%), despite increased investments in R&D and marketing to support future growth and innovation

• E-commerce end markets showed signs of recovery, driven by renewed investments in logistics automation, conveyor and sorting solutions.

• Market share gains in Asia and growth in China supported by localized R&D capabilities and stronger customer proximity

• Global Lifetime Services increased their share of Group sales to 15.2% (2024: 14.4%)

• Stable dividend proposed at CHF 32.00 per share



Sant'Antonino, Switzerland, March 12, 2026. The financial year 2025 saw first tangible results from Interroll's strategic and organizational realignment. Order intake developed across a wide range of projects, customers, regions, and end markets, providing a solid foundation for future revenue development. While sales performance reflected the still challenging market environment and regional differences, starting from a very low order backlog at the beginning of the year, overall revenue development remained stable, supported by product business, services, and improving order-to-revenue conversion. Regional development varied. In EMEA, growth was supported by a stronger focus on smaller projects, product sales, and the service business. In Asia-Pacific, weaker order intake in the first half affected sales development, while China returned to growth supported by an active product business and follow-up orders in key industries. In the Americas, reshoring trends and trade policies supported activity across North and Latin America, with project successes in Brazil and Mexico and solid demand development in the United States.



Development in the end markets



After a period of subdued activity, e-commerce-related end markets showed signs of recovery as investments in logistics automation, conveyor and sorting solutions resumed. The Airport end market continued to develop positively, supported by sustained demand for airport infrastructure and security screening solutions. The Battery segment recorded important progress with initial overseas orders from leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers. By contrast, Industrial Manufacturing and Automotive markets remained weak, reflecting continued investment restraint in a challenging macroeconomic environment, particularly in Europe.



Key Milestones



Executing its strategy, Interroll achieved first tangible results from sustained investments in product innovation and a focused go-to-market approach. Research and development was reorganized into a central Innovation Center complemented by decentralized regional product development centers, including the establishment of a dedicated R&D hub in China supporting localization, customer acquisition and market share gains. A global sales team for key accounts was established, while continued focus on small and mid-size projects, products and services strengthened the growth base and margin mix. Operational excellence initiatives have progressed, supported by faster order-to-revenue conversion and a strengthened local-for-local approach. The expansion of Global Lifetime Services further increased recurring revenues, raising its share of Group sales to 15.2% (2024: 14.4%).



Advancing innovation and market recognition, Interroll strengthened its positioning as a provider of customer-centric intralogistics solutions. The new MCP PLAY control concept, introduced at LogiMAT 2025, received the IFOY Award 2025 and confirmed strong market acceptance through initial projects.



Strengthening customer relationships and strategic partnerships, Interroll expanded its ecosystem across key growth markets. The acquisition of Sortteq broadened the sorter solution portfolio and supported the industrialization of chain belt sorter technology. Long-term cooperation agreements with Smiths Detection were renewed, a strategic partnership with IMA E-COMMERCE was established, and collaboration with CIMCORP progressed through several MCP system projects. The Rolling On Interroll (ROI) partner program added 14 new partners, expanding its global footprint to 50 countries and reinforcing Interroll's global partner network.



Financial performance



In 2025, sales decreased by 2.5% to CHF 514.2 million (2024: CHF 527.1 million). In local currencies, sales grew by 1.4%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to CHF 94.1 million, corresponding to an EBITDA margin of 18.3% (CHF 100.4 million, 19.1%). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached CHF 71.8 million, with an EBIT margin of 14.0% (CHF 77.8 million, 14.8%). Net result amounted to CHF 55.9 million, corresponding to a result margin of 10.9% (CHF 62.5 million, 11.9%). Total assets amounted to CHF 600.8 million as of December 31, 2025 (December 31, 2024: CHF 591.3 million). Equity increased to CHF 492.5 million, resulting in an equity ratio of 82.0% (CHF 472.2 million, 79.9%). Net financial assets increased to CHF 205.8 million (CHF 194.8 million). Operating cash flow amounted to CHF 54.1 million (CHF 92.0 million), reflecting a normalization of net working capital movements following significant releases in the prior years. Gross investments totaled CHF 17.5 million (CHF 20.7 million), including renewal investments in production facilities and lease capitalization under IFRS 16. Free cash flow reached CHF 40.3 million (CHF 77.4 million).



Proposals to the general meeting



A dividend of CHF 32.00 per share will be proposed to the Annual General Meeting on June 12, 2026 (previous year: CHF 32.00 per share).



Outlook



Signs of market stabilization broadened over the course of 2025, supported by growing demand in the project business. Feedback from customers and end users has been more optimistic across most verticals. At the same time, the macroeconomic environment remains challenging and geopolitical tensions could affect business performance. The long-term trend toward automation, driven by productivity requirements and labor shortages, continues to support demand for automation solutions. Interroll's commitment to "quality, speed and simplicity" remains unchanged and its values continue to guide the Company's culture.

Key performance indicators (KPIs) 2021-2025 In millions of CHF, unless otherwise stated 2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 Order intake/sales Total order intake 545.3 519.5 519.7 572.6 788.4 Rollers 106.9 98.6 99.1 126.5 134.6 Drives 179.0 181.6 171.2 211.8 191.6 Conveyors & Sorters 184.1 193.0 246.5 263.5 254.0 Pallet Handling 44.2 53.9 39.5 62.6 59.8 Total sales 514.2 527.1 556.3 664.4 640.1 Profitability EBITDA 94.1 100.4 106.3 129.3 122.5 in % of sales 18.3 19.1 19.1 19.5 19.1 EBIT 71.8 77.8 83.9 105.2 99.3 in % of sales 14.0 14.8 15.1 15.8 15.5 Result 55.9 62.5 66.3 82.8 80.6 in % of sales 10.9 11.9 11.9 12.5 12.6 Cash flow Operating cash flow 54.1 92.0 113.2 71.4 47.3 in % of sales 10.5 17.5 20.4 10.7 7.4 Free cash flow 40.3 77.4 91.1 49.2 -0.8 in % of sales 7.8 14.7 16.4 7.4 -0.1 Total investment 17.5 20.7 25.1 32.5 51.1 Balance sheet (as of December 31) Total assets 600.8 591.3 544.0 545.9 538.5 Goodwill 16.3 17.1 15.1 16.4 16.7 Net financial assets 205.8 194.8 133.2 70.8 46.1 Equity 492.5 472.2 410.8 394.2 345.4 Equity ratio (equity as % of assets) 82.0 79.9 75.5 72.2 64.1 Return on equity (in %) 11.6 14.2 16.5 22.4 24.5 Other key figures RONA (return on net assets, in %) 18.7 20.2 22.6 24.5 25.4 Average number of employees 2,379 2,303 2,294 2,500 2,421 Sales per employee (in thousand CHF) 216 229 243 266 264 Productivity 2.03 2.04 2.18 2.22 2.19

