

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA) announced earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR10.511 billion, or EUR1.76 per share. This compares with EUR10.054 billion, or EUR1.68 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR1.78 per share for the period.



Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR10.511 Bln. vs. EUR10.054 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.76 vs. EUR1.68 last year.



Net interest income stood at EUR 26.280 billion as against the previous year's EUR 25.267 billion.



Net fees and commissions moved up to EUR 8.215 million from EUR 7.988 billion last year.



The company will pay a final dividend of EUR 0.60 per share, bringing the total dividend for fiscal 2025 to EUR 0.92 per share.



