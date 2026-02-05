

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Corporation (0BNS.L) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR404.8 million, or EUR0.25 per share. This compares with EUR379.6 million, or EUR0.19 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.2% to EUR3.230 billion from EUR3.040 billion last year.



Kesko Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR404.8 Mln. vs. EUR379.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.25 vs. EUR0.19 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.230 Bln vs. EUR3.040 Bln last year.



