

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Kikkoman Corporation (KIKOY) reported a profit for nine months that Dropped, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY49.088 billion, or JPY52.45 per share. This compares with JPY51.329 billion, or JPY53.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to JPY552.809 billion from JPY535.515 billion last year.



Kikkoman Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY49.088 Bln. vs. JPY51.329 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY52.45 vs. JPY53.97 last year. -Revenue: JPY552.809 Bln vs. JPY535.515 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 64.26 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 731.000 B



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News