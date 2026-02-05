

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $4.134 billion, or $0.71 per share. This compares with $928 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Shell Plc reported adjusted earnings of $3.256 billion or $0.57 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.3% to $64.093 billion from $66.281 billion last year.



Shell Plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $4.134 Bln. vs. $928 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.71 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $64.093 Bln vs. $66.281 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News