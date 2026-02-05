

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas major Shell Plc (SHEL, SHEL.L) reported Thursday significantly higher profit in its fourth quarter, even as revenues edged down from last year. Further, Shell announced a share buyback programme of $3.5 billion.



In the fourth quarter, income before taxation climbed to $6.898 billion from last year's $4.205 billion.



Income attributable to shareholders surged to $4.134 billion or $0.71 per share from prior year's $928 million or $0.15 per share.



Adjusted earnings were $3.256 billion or $0.57 per share, compared to $3.661 billion or $0.60 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, fell to $12.799 billion from last year's $14.281 billion.



Total revenue and other income edged down to $66.725 billion from $66.807 billion a year ago.



Revenue was $64.093 billion, down from $66.281 billion last year.



Further, the company said dividends to be paid to Shell plc shareholders for the fourth quarter 2025 amount to $0.372 per share.



The planned share buyback is expected to be completed by the first quarter 2026 results announcement.



Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects Integrated Gas production to be approximately 920 - 980 thousand boe/d, and LNG liquefaction volumes to be approximately 7.4 - 8.0 million tonnes.



Upstream production is expected to be approximately 1,700 - 1,900 thousand boe/d.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News