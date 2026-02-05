

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Real estate company Swiss Prime Site AG (SPSN.SW) on Thursday reported higher profit for the year ended December 31, 2025, mainly helped by an increase in the revaluation of investment properties.



Net income rose to CHF 382.5 million or CHF 4.79 per share, from CHF 360.3 million or CHF 4.67 per share in the previous year.



Revaluation gains on investment properties increased 90.8% to CHF 216.9 million.



Excluding revaluation effects as well as sales and deferred taxes, Profit was CHF 317.7 million or CHF 3.98 per share compared with CHF 313.5 million or CHF 4.06 per share a year ago.



Funds from operations per share remained flat at CHF 4.22.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose to CHF 629.6 million from CHF 531.3 million a year earlier.



EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation increased to CHF 635.1 million from CHF 539.6 million in 2024.



Total operating income fell to CHF 553.4 million from CHF 663.4 million a year earlier, mainly reflecting a sharp drop in income from the retail segment, which declined to CHF 11.4 million from CHF 124.3 million.



Rental income from properties also edged lower to CHF 456.8 million from CHF 463.5 million.



Income from asset management grew 18.1% to CHF 83.6 million from CHF 70.8 million last year.



The company has proposed a dividend of CHF 3.50 per share, up from CHF 3.45 per share last year.



For 2026, Swiss Prime Site expects funds from operations per share in the range of CHF 4.25 to CHF 4.30.



