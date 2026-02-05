Anzeige
WKN: 884884 | ISIN: FI0009000202 | Ticker-Symbol: KEK
Tradegate
05.02.26 | 09:30
20,780 Euro
-5,29 % -1,160
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KESKO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,74020,76010:01
20,74020,76010:01
KESKO
KESKO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.