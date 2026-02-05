

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Corp. (0BNS.L, KESKOA.HE, KESKOB.HE, KKOYF, KKOYY) Thursday said that its fourth quarter profit climbed from last year helped by higher net sales. The company also provided the outlook for the year ahead and announced a dividend for fiscal 2025.



The Finnish retailing major posted profit before tax of 129.4 million euros in the fourth quarter, higher than profit before tax of 93.1 million euros in the same period last year. On a comparable basis, profit before tax climbed to 144.2 million euros from 143.3 million euros in the year-ago quarter.



On a per share basis, earnings climbed to 0.25 euros from 0.19 euros in the previous year quarter. Comparable earnings per basic share were 0.28 euros in the fourth quarter, down from 0.31 euros a year ago.



During the three-month period, group net sales totalled 3.23 billion euros, up 6.3 percent from 3.04 billion euros in the prior-year quarter. Comparable net sales grew by 3.1 percent from the corresponding quarter last year.



Looking ahead, the company said that it expects the operating environment is estimated to improve in 2026 and annual comparable operating profit is projected between 650 million euros and 750 million euros.



The company's Board of Directors have decided on a dividend of 0.90 euros per share for fiscal 2025.



On the LSE, 0BNS.L ended Thursday's trading at 21.75 euros, up 0.45 euros or 2.1 percent.



