- Strengthening Global Production Capacity for the Rapidly Growing 1-Day Lens Market

Menicon Co., Ltd. is pleased to announce that its new manufacturing facility in Kedah, Malaysia, has commenced commercial production. The plant strengthens Menicon's long-standing commitment to technological excellence, uncompromising quality, and a stable global supply of contact lenses.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127294120/en/

The newly opened Malaysia plant is Menicon's largest site to date and is dedicated exclusively to producing 1-DAY lenses.

As global demand for 1-DAY lenses continues rising and the industry faces widespread supply constraints, Menicon has made significant capital investments to expand production capacity-even amid the uncertainties presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Construction of phase 1, currently underway, will provide capacity for up to 500 million lenses per year. The construction plan is strategically formulated to extend through phase 4, allowing for further expansion in response to future market demand. With the continued installation of additional production lines, the company envisions a system capable of producing up to 2 billion lenses annually in the future.

Meanwhile, Menicon is strengthening its production capabilities for 1-DAY lenses at its facilities in Singapore and at the Kakamigahara plant in Japan.

While the company produced approximately 400 million 1-DAY lenses in FY2024, it plans to increase its production capacity by approximately 1.5 times through multi-site expansion. Subsequently, the company intends to further expand production to meet global demand.

Please refer to the attached document for more details on manufacturing site.

On the commencement of commercial production at the Malaysia Plant, President and CEO Koji Kawaiura commented:

"The launch of the Malaysia Plant marks a significant step forward in dramatically increasing our supply of 1-DAY lenses, a category experiencing rapidly growing demand worldwide. This new facility will enable us to accelerate strategic global partnerships that support our long-term growth."

With the start of commercial production, Menicon will further strengthen its ability to deliver high-quality products-rooted in Japanese craftsmanship and precision manufacturing, the company's signature SMART TOUCH technology-to customers across Europe, North America, other global markets, and Japan.

As the global market for 1-DAY lenses continues to grow, Menicon aims to further enhance its presence and continue creating long-term value for society by providing better vision to people around the world.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260127294120/en/

Contacts:

Menicon Co., Ltd. Public Relations Department

Email: presscontact@menicon.co.jp