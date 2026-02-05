

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Tower Semiconductor (TSEM), a foundry of analog semiconductor solutions, Thursday announced that it is scaling its AI infrastructure deployments with high performance silicon photonics for 1.6T data center optical modules designed for NVIDIA networking protocols.



The silicon photonics of the company enables up to double the data-rate compared to prior silicon photonics solutions, providing increased bandwidth and throughput for optical connectivity, speeding AI application performance on AI infrastructure, as per Tower Semiconductor.



In pre-market activity, TSEM shares were trading at $140, up 15.44% on the Nasdaq.



