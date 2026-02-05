

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Rockwell Automation Inc. (ROK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $305 million, or $2.69 per share. This compares with $184 million, or $1.61 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Rockwell Automation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $311 million or $2.75 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 11.9% to $2.105 billion from $1.881 billion last year.



Rockwell Automation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $305 Mln. vs. $184 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.69 vs. $1.61 last year. -Revenue: $2.105 Bln vs. $1.881 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 11.40 To $ 12.20 Full year revenue guidance: $ 8.8 B



