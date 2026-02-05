

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $1.442 billion, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $2.306 billion, or $1.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $1.263 billion or $1.02 per share for the period.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



