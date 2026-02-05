KeyBank, CHN Housing Partners and Enterprise Community Partners Team Up to Offer Free Tax Preparation Services in Cleveland

KeyBank to partner with local agencies to help eligible families and individuals file for the Earned Income Tax Credit

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / On Saturday, February 7, 2026, KeyBank will partner with CHN Housing Partners (CHN), Enterprise Community Partners and Saint Ignatius High School to host its annual "Super Refund Saturday" event. KeyBank employees will work alongside volunteers for the Cuyahoga Earned Income Tax Coalition to provide free tax preparation services to those who need it most, helping low- to moderate-income individuals and families determine their eligibility for the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC).

This Super Refund Saturday event will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Saint Ignatius High School, located at 1911 West 30th Street in Cleveland. All tax filers with a household income up to $69,000 are welcome to attend the event and the individual does not have to be a KeyBank customer to participate. Attendees are encouraged to make an appointment and verify their eligibility by visiting refundohio.org or by calling 2-1-1.

"Super Refund Saturday is a signature annual event that is central to KeyBank's purpose of helping the communities we serve thrive," said Mattie Jones-Hollowell, KeyBank Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We are once again excited to work with CHN, Enterprise and Saint Ignatius to support our neighbors with free tax preparation services."

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a benefit for working people with low to moderate income. To qualify, workers and families must meet certain requirements and file a tax return, even if they do not owe any tax or are not required to file. EITC reduces the amount of tax owed and may provide a refund. (Source: IRS)

Each year, thousands of qualifying Americans do not claim the EITC on their federal income tax returns, meaning billions of dollars in much-needed refunds goes unclaimed. Super Refund Saturday is a cost-effective way for tax filers to navigate the potentially confusing tax preparation process and ensure they are getting their full return.

According to the IRS, to qualify for the EITC, earned income must be less than:

$61,555 ($68,675 if married and filing jointly) if you have three or more children

$57,310 ($64,430 if married and filing jointly) if you have two children

$50,434 ($57,554 if married and filing jointly) if you have one child

$19,104 ($26,214 if married and filing jointly) if you have no children

**Children must meet certain relationship, age, and residency requirements to qualify

If participating in Super Refund Saturday, income tax return filers should bring these documents:

State-issued photo ID

Social Security card (for you, your spouse, and each child and/or dependent)

W-2 forms

1099 forms (interest, earnings as an independent contractor)

Unemployment forms (if applicable)

Proof of childcare payments

Other IRS forms as appropriate

Last year's tax return (if available)

Bank account and routing number for direct deposit (if applicable)

If filing jointly, please bring all applicable documents for you and your spouse.

ABOUT KEYCORP

KeyCorp's roots trace back more than 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $184 billion at December 31, 2025.

Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 950 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank Member FDIC.

ABOUT CHN HOUSING PARTNERS

Founded in 1981, CHN Housing Partners is a large-scale affordable housing developer, housing service provider and residential lender that works with its partners to solve major housing challenges for low-income people and underserved communities in Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania. CHN partners with utility companies, financial?institutions?and public agencies to manage and deliver large-scale housing resources. CHN also partners with people-low-income individuals, families, seniors, the disabled and the homeless-to improve their housing stability. CHN's impact in Cleveland includes 3,900 new homeowners, the housing stability services it provides annually to thousands of individuals, and the development of 7,100 new homes. CHN is a chartered member of the NeighborWorks America network.?http://www.chnhousingpartners.org??

About Enterprise Community Partners

Enterprise is a national nonprofit that exists to make a good home possible for the millions of families without one. We support community development organizations on the ground, aggregate and invest capital for impact, advance housing policy at every level of government, and build and manage communities ourselves. Since 1982, we have invested $72 billion and created 1 million homes across all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands - all to make home and community places of pride, power, and belonging. Join us at enterprisecommunity.org

