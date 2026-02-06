Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNTW | ISIN: DK0060952240 | Ticker-Symbol: 9C8
Frankfurt
06.02.26 | 08:09
9,785 Euro
-6,63 % -0,695
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,02010,29011:06
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.02.2026 10:00 Uhr
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Better Collective A/S: Major shareholder announcement: Lind Invest flags above 5% ownership in Better Collective

Regulatory release no. 6/2026

Pursuant to Section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Better Collective A/S hereby announces that, on 5 February 2026, it has received notification from Lind Invest that Lind Value II ApS holds 6.53% of the share capital and voting rights in Better Collective A/S, thereby exceeding the 5% threshold.

Better Collective A/S has been informed that Lind Value II ApS is owned by Lind Invest ApS, which in turn is owned by Henrik Lind.

About Better Collective

Better Collective owns leading digital sport media, sports betting media and esports communities, with a vision to become the leading digital sports media group. We are on a mission to excite sports fans through engaging content and foster passionate communities worldwide. Better Collective's House of Brands includes; HLTV, FUTBIN, AceOdds, Action Network, Playmaker HQ, The Nation Network, and Bolavip. The company is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and dual listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO) and Nasdaq Copenhagen (BETCO DKK). To learn more about Better Collective please visit bettercollective.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Mikkel Munch Jacobsgaard
Investor@bettercollective.com

Media Relations
Morten Cullborg-Kalum
Press@bettercollective.com
+45 2349 1009

This information is information which Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-06 10:00 CET.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.