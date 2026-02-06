

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Ems-Chemie Holding AG (EMSN.SW) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at CHF467 million, or CHF19.95 per share. This compares with CHF461 million, or CHF19.70 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 5.8% to CHF1.950 billion from CHF2.071 billion last year.



Ems-Chemie Holding AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF467 Mln. vs. CHF461 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF19.95 vs. CHF19.70 last year. -Revenue: CHF1.950 Bln vs. CHF2.071 Bln last year.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay an ordinary dividend of CHF 14.65 per share and an extraordinary dividend of CHF 3.75 per share, bringing the total dividend of the year to CHF 18.40 per share, higher than last year's CHF 17.25 per share.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, the company expects sales below the previous year (fiscal 2025) due to currency effects.



EMS Group said: 'For the business year 2026, EMS continues to expect a challenging and geopolitically troubled environment. Trade conflicts, regulatory interventions and currency effects may continue to influence global economic development.'



