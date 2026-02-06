

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Newell Brands, Inc. (NWL):



Earnings: -$315 million in Q4 vs. -$54 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.75 in Q4 vs. -$0.13 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Newell Brands, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $75 million or $0.18 per share for the period.



Revenue: $1.897 billion in Q4 vs. $1.949 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ -0.12 To $ -0.08 Next quarter revenue guidance: 5 % To 3 %



