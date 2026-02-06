

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) on Friday said it expects consolidated shipments of 1.52 million units for the fourth quarter of 2025, an increase of 9% from 1.395 million units a year earlier.



By region, shipments in North America rose sharply by 43% to 422,000 units, while South America recorded a 7% increase to 277,000 units. Shipments in the Middle East & Africa grew 2% to 134,000 units, and the China, India & Asia Pacific region saw a 20% rise to 18,000 units. In contrast, shipments in Enlarged Europe declined 4% to 667,000 units.



The Maserati brand also recorded lower volumes, with shipments falling 30% to 1,900 units from 2,700 units a year earlier.



