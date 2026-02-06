Anzeige
Freitag, 06.02.2026
Kupfer im Fokus: Warum US-Projekte jetzt neu gelesen werden
WKN: A0JC1Z | ISIN: FR0010282822 | Ticker-Symbol: S4M
06.02.26 | 17:55
Actusnews Wire
06.02.2026 17:53 Uhr
Vusion - Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital

In accordance with the provisions of Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers, the number of voting rights and the number of shares making up the share capital of Vusion as of January 31, 2026, is as follows[1]:

DateNumber of shares making up the share capitalNumber of treasury shares (non-voting)Notional number of voting rights[2]Number of exercisable voting rights[3]
31 janvier 202616 843 782119 32516 843 78216 724 457

[1] Presence in the articles of association of a clause imposing an obligation to declare the crossing of the threshold in addition to that relating to the legal thresholds: YES - threshold of 1% or any multiple

Article 9.4 of the Articles of Association: "(...) any natural or legal person who owns, alone or in concert, a number of shares representing a fraction of the Company's capital or voting rights greater than or equal to 1%, or a multiple of this percentage, must inform the Company of the total number of shares and voting rights and securities giving access to the capital or voting rights that it holds, by registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt sent to the registered office within five trading days of crossing the said participation threshold(s).

The information obligation provided for above also applies under the same conditions when each threshold of 1% of the Company's share capital or voting rights is crossed downwards. (…) »

[2] Calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached, including shares deprived of voting rights

[3] After deduction of treasury shares

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: nJqeYJxqlGaYx5+bY55rmWRmaJdnxmSVZWOdx2mca5adZ3CTl5hnaZrGZnJnmW1q
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96484-votingrights_31-jan-26_ven.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
