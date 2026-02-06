Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of Redwood AI Corp. ("Redwood" or the "Company"). The Vancouver-based Company's common shares were listed on the CSE today following the recent filing of a prospectus qualifying the distribution of common shares issued on the conversion of subscription receipts. The ticker symbol is AIRX.

Redwood is an artificial intelligence company providing software and analytics solutions for chemical and pharmaceutical development. The Company's platform integrates state-of-the-art AI models, cheminformatics, and operational data to support synthesis planning, process optimization, and supply-chain decision-making, helping reduce time, cost, and risk from early development through commercialization.

"Among the many commercial applications for AI, its ability to potentially enhance drug development and production is of vital importance," said James Black, the CSE's Vice President, Marketing and Communications. "The CSE is committed to enhancing access to capital markets to companies exploring this new frontier and we wish Redwood success as the Company develops its business."

"We are delighted to begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange and are grateful for the support we have received throughout this process," said Louis Dron, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood AI. "Our listing marks an important milestone as we continue to scale our platform, which supports chemists in research and development by predicting viable synthesis pathways. The additional visibility and resources from this listing will allow us to further develop our lightweight AI models, including applications that support sovereign AI requirements, while maintaining a strong focus on efficiency, transparency, and decision-making across drug development."

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/283053

Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)