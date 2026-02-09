Mikron Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Annual Results/Conference
Dear investor,
I would like to invite you to this year's Mikron Group media and analyst conference. The event will take place physically at the SIX ConventionPoint
Friday, March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m.
SIX ConventionPoint, Pfingstweidstrasse 110, CH-8005 Zurich
Presenters:
A quick bite will be provided after the conference.
I am looking forward to your participation and ask you to register in advance by clicking here ore use the QR-Code below:
Best regards
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Mikron Switzerland AG, Philippe Wirth, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, investors@mikron.com Investor Relations Calendar
March 6, 2026, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, publication of the 2025 Annual Report
March 6, 2026, 10.00 a.m. Media and analysts conference
April 15, 2026, 3.00 p.m. Annual General Meeting 2026
July 17, 2026, 7.00 a.m. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semiannual results 2026
Mikron is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Boudry (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Route du Vignoble 17 | 2017 Boudry | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
Unsubscribe
End of Media Release
2273022 09.02.2026 CET/CEST