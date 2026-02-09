Anzeige
Goldman sieht 15.000 USD bei Kupfer - dieser Explorer ist noch völlig unbekannt
WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322
GEVORKYAN, a.s.: ESOP - shares for key employees

GEVORKYAN, a.s. has launched its Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP) for the first time, enabling employees to acquire company shares on preferential terms. In the first round, shares were allocated to key employees, taking into account both their job positions and years of service.

"We allocated shares to colleagues who have worked at the company for more than five years. The supervisory board's sole criterion was the answer to the question of whether a person truly lives for this company, thinks about how to make it better, how to solve problems, and whether they can genuinely have a fundamental impact on our results. It was several dozen people who don't just go to work, but who truly live the company. This does not mean prioritizing work over family, quite the opposite: it is an understanding of the connection that how we work determines the reality we live," says the company's Chairman of the Board, Dipl. Ing. Artur Gevorkyan.

The company plans to carry out further share allocations in summer 2026, involving an even broader group of employees. GEVORKYAN, a.s. also thanksthe law firm Havel & Partners for the legal structuring of the program and for their highly professional support during its implementation.


About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies, and one of the most innovative companies in this industry worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Attachment

  • 260209 newsletter EN

