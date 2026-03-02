Anzeige
WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322
02.03.2026
GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN in Nuremberg: new projects in the tens of millions of EUR

GEVORKYAN, a.s. presented itself over the past week as an exhibitor at two events in Nuremberg, Germany: Enforce Tac, a specialized trade fair for defence and security, and IWA OutdoorClassics, one of the leading international trade fairs for outdoor, hunting and sport shooting.

"We are pleased not only with establishing new contacts, but also with the high-quality discussions with existing customers about possible expansions of cooperation and new applications," says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN.

According to the company, the increased interest from visitors and partners was also evident thanks to the expansion of material and manufacturing capabilities. Newprojects in the field of ceramic materials and hard metals came to the forefront. The meetings resulted in specific requests for price quotations for serial production, as well as follow-up technical consultations. Preliminary internal estimates indicate that the volume of new opportunities currently under discussion may, with further elaboration, range between seven and nine tens of millions of EUR.


About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.

Contact information:
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

