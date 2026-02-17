Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Bio-Milliardenmarkt: Steht Organto vor der Neubewertung?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 920332 | ISIN: US38141G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: GOS
Tradegate
17.02.26 | 08:40
757,30 Euro
-0,71 % -5,40
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
758,60763,4009:01
758,60763,4009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.02.2026 08:10 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN in the Portfolio of a Goldman Sachs Fund

"According to publicly available data, the Goldman Sachs Central Europe Equity fund, managed by Goldman Sachs, holds an exposure to GEVORKYAN, a.s. within its regional investment strategy focused on Central Europe, with this position having been recorded in the fund's portfolio for more than three years. Although the position represents a relatively small weight in the context of the overall portfolio, the long-term presence of a global asset manager in the shareholder structure of the Slovak company is a relevant fact from the perspective of its international investment visibility," states analyst Miroslav Gáfrik of Gafrik Research.

GEVORKYAN Share Analysis: Target Price +26%
"We initiate coverage with a BUY recommendation and a target price of EUR 12.34, implying an upside potential of +26% compared to the current market price," states Gafrik Research.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. informs about the update of analytical coverage of its shares by the independent platform Gafrik Research. The full version of the published report is available here: https://www.gafrikresearch.sk/gevorkyan-a-s-quarterly-update-initiation-report-9m-2025/

"GEVORKYAN, a.s. is in the final phase of an investment cycle in the amount of EUR 60-80 million (2023-2026), focused on automation, capacity expansion and higher value-added applications. For 9M 2025, the company achieved revenues of EUR 63.5 million (+8.7% y/y) and EBITDA of EUR 23.0 million (+17.2% y/y), while the EBITDA margin reached 36.2%, the highest level within the peer group. Long-term contracts ensure more than 90% revenue visibility, supporting earnings stability during the investment phase," writes Gafrik Research.


Source: Gafrik Research - Initiation Quarter Report 9M 2025

About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

About Gafrik Research

Gafrik Research is an independent research and analytical platform focused on the Czech and Slovak markets. It provides detailed information on companies, markets and strategic sectors and delivers clear, data-driven analyses that support investment and business decision-making.

Contact Information

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer

This information relates to an independent equity research report prepared by Gafrik Research. The target price and opinions contained in the report represent the independent views of Gafrik Research and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation by GEVORKYAN, a.s. The company bears no responsibility for the content of the analytical report.

Attachment

  • 260217 newsletter EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.