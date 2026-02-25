GEVORKYAN, a.s.: 94 new customers

GEVORKYAN, a.s. announces the completion of due diligence and the signing of an agreement for the acquisition of a plant in Italy. Formal approvals by the authorities are underway and will be completed over the course of the coming weeks. There are two key points in this transaction: GEVORKYAN will preserve production at the Italian factory and at the same time will gain access to expand its portfolio through cooperation with an additional 94 customers from around the world, with Italian companies accounting for almost half. Notable names include brands such as Lombardini, Ducati, Piaggio, Bosch Rexroth, Muviq, the Rheinmetall Group...

The acquisition is a strategic step within the company's long-term ambition to strengthen its presence in Southeastern Europe and to develop cooperation in segments with high added value. Italy is one of GEVORKYAN's key markets, mainly thanks to its strong industrial base as well as demand for technologically advanced solutions.

"This is a respected company with a sixty-year tradition, strong customer relationships, and a promising portfolio in industries where GEVORKYAN traditionally offers innovative solutions. I am pleased that we will now have the opportunity to cooperate with Italian engineers, and that in the city of Bologna ideas will be born and implemented that will strengthen the competitiveness of European industry," says Dipl.-Ing. Artur Gevorkyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide.

