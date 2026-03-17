GEVORKYAN, a.s.: "Create certainty in times of uncertainty," Tomáš Bata

With due pride, the company announces that, as part of development within the subsidiary GEVORKYAN Force Defence, tests and the first firing trials with products developed for MSM (The Czechoslovak Group) were successfully carried out, with positive results and without any reservations. This step provides a solid foundation for expanding the cooperation. The company is currently receiving new projects for products for additional ammunition calibres.

Another milestone in the development of next-generation products for the defence industry is the completion of a project for a major Swiss customer. It is a unique pistol that combines advanced design, performance and low weight thanks to modern materials. Development on this project took place in close cooperation between the R&D teams of both companies and was carried out over the course of several months. In the coming weeks, the new weapon, in which 14 products from GEVORKYAN are used, will be exhibited at international trade fairs. The new product is of interest to everyone who requires discretion, durability, performance and low weight from a weapon.





About GEVORKYAN

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

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