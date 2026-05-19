GEVORKYAN, a.s.: GEVORKYAN in Q1 2026: EBITDA growth of over 11 % YoY

Key events for GEVORKYAN in Q1 2026:

Revenue increased YoY by 12 % to more than EUR 23.5 million

EBITDA reached EUR 9.3 million, representing YoY growth of more than 11%

The EBITDA margin reached 39.6%



GEVORKYAN, a.s., a European leader in powder metallurgy, announces selected financial and operating results for the first quarter of 2026.

For the first three months of 2026, the company reported revenues exceeding EUR 23.5 million, representing a YoY increase of 12.5 %. EBITDA reached EUR 9.3 million, representing a YoY increase of more than 11.4 %, while the EBITDA margin reached 39.6% . In the first quarter of 2026, GEVORKYAN also reported operating EBIT of EUR 5.2 million, and EAT increased to EUR 3.4 million.

The results for Q1 2026 provide the company with a solid foundation for meeting its full-year targets and confirm the stability of its business model, which is based on long-term investments and strategic acquisitions. Based on the figures stated in the preliminary report, despite ongoing investments and growing working capital requirements, the company managed not only to halt the growth of indebtedness, but also to reduce it YoY in Q1 2026.

The results for Q1 2026 indicate a continuing trend of double-digit EBITDA growth, while the company's indebtedness has begun to decline slightly. GEVORKYAN, a.s. continues to expect revenue growth in the years 2026 to 2029 at the level of 10-17.5 %. Higher EBITDA also supports the assumption of growth in EBIT, EBT and EAT indicators.

The full preliminary report for Q1 2026 can be found here.



About GEVORKYAN, a.s.

GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in the field of powder metallurgy, a global supplier to large multinational companies and one of the most innovative companies in this sector worldwide. For more information, visit www.gevorkyan.eu/en.

Contact information:

Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk

Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk

Disclaimer

This document does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell or purchase securities. The information contained in this document is purely informative, and we recommend contacting a representative of GEVORKYAN, a.s. listed above for context and explanation. The public offering of shares in the Czech Republic was carried out on the basis of a share prospectus prepared in accordance with Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, which is available on the website of GEVORKYAN, a.s.

This document contains "forward-looking statements" that can be identified by terms such as "may", "will", "expects", "believes", "estimates", etc. and that relate to strategic priorities, performance, growth, transactions or market trends. They are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. The forecasts contained in this document are based on GEVORKYAN management's best estimate of its strategic and financial position and future market conditions, trends and other potential developments. These considerations involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these statements due to, among other things: further escalation of the war in Ukraine, including further sanctions and counter-sanctions; demand for GEVORKYAN's products and services and their acceptance in the market; our plans regarding dividend policy and dividend payments, as well as our ability to obtain loans, transfers or other payments or guarantees from financial institutions; government regulation of the metallurgical industry and the powder metallurgy sector; litigation or disputes with third parties or regulatory authorities or other negative developments involving such parties; the impact of export controls and laws affecting trade and investment on our ability and the ability of important third-party suppliers to purchase goods, software or technology necessary for the products and services we provide to our customers, including those arising from basic or so-called "reciprocal tariffs" imposed in the countries in which we operate; other risks beyond the control of the parties or failure to meet expectations regarding various strategic priorities, the impact of currency fluctuations, increased competition in the markets in which GEVORKYAN operates, and the impact of excise taxes on the purchasing behaviour of consumers of GEVORKYAN products.

NOTICE TO READERS: PRESENTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Unless otherwise stated, GEVORKYAN's results and other financial information presented in this document have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") based on internal management reports for which management is responsible and have not been externally audited, reviewed or verified. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on this information. This information may not be indicative of actual results in any future period.

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