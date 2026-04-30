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WKN: A3DNWV | ISIN: SK1000025322 | Ticker-Symbol: 91X
Frankfurt
30.04.26 | 08:02
7,060 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEVORKYAN AS 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.04.2026 08:34 Uhr
140 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Annual Report 2025 GEVORKYAN, a.s. - Continued Growth and Strong Expansion

GEVORKYAN, a.s. publishes its audited Annual Report for 2025. The document summarizes the financial results, key events, and strategic development of the company over the past year.

You can access the presentation to the Annual Report here: Annual Report 2025 Presentation

The full Annual Report is available on the company's website: Annual Report 2025.

About GEVORKYAN
GEVORKYAN, a.s. is a leading European company in powder metallurgy, a global supplier to major multinational corporations and one of the most innovative companies in the sector worldwide. More information is available at https://gevorkyan.eu/en/.
Contact information:
Financial matters: Andrej Bátovský, andrej.batovsky@gevorkyan.sk
Media: Alexandra Hazuchová, marketing@gevorkyan.sk


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vergessen Sie Gold, Silber und Öl: Nächste Megarallye startet!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.