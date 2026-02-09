Better Collective A/S: Better Collective's holding of treasury shares falls below 5% threshold after capital reduction

Regulatory release 8/2026

On Monday February 9, 2026, Better Collective A/S completed a share capital reduction by cancellation of 3,204,020 treasury shares, equivalent to 5.17% of the company's outstanding share capital.

Pursuant to Section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, Better Collective A/S (the "Company") hereby announces that, as of February 9, 2026, the Company's holding of treasury shares now accounts for less than 5% of the total outstanding share capital and voting rights of the Company, following its cancellation of its own shares.

About Better Collective

This information is information which Better Collective is obliged to make public pursuant to the Danish Capital Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-09 10:41 CET.