

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Shimano Inc. (SHM1.F) announced a profit for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY33.991 billion, or JPY388.17 per share. This compares with JPY76.329 billion, or JPY853.36 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to JPY466.243 billion from JPY450.993 billion last year.



Shimano Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



