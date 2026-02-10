

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Kering SA (PPRUF.PK) announced earnings for full year that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR72 million, or EUR0.59 per share. This compares with EUR1.133 billion, or EUR9.24 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Kering SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR532 million or EUR4.33 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.0% to EUR14.675 billion from EUR16.874 billion last year.



Kering SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR72 Mln. vs. EUR1.133 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.59 vs. EUR9.24 last year. -Revenue: EUR14.675 Bln vs. EUR16.874 Bln last year.



Luca de Meo, CEO of Kering, said: 'The performance in 2025 does not reflect the Group's true potential. In the second half, we took decisive actions - strengthening the balance sheet, tightening costs, and making strategic choices that lay the foundations for our next chapter. On April 16, during our Capital Markets Day, we will present a clear roadmap to boost the desirability of our Luxury Houses and reignite growth, with well-defined brand strategies, a more effective organization and strong financial discipline.'



The Board will pay a final dividend of EUR 1.75 per share on June 4, for shareholders of record as of June 3. This final dividend will bring the total dividend for the year to EUR 3 per share.



In addition, the company will pay an exceptional dividend of EUR 1 per share, which is related to the disposal of Kering Beauté to L'Oréal.



The exceptional dividend will be paid once the closing of the sale of Kering Beauté is completed and not before June 4.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News