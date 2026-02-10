

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - USS Co., Ltd. (USV.F) revealed a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY30.431 billion, or JPY65.05 per share. This compares with JPY27.610 billion, or JPY57.44 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.2% to JPY82.969 billion from JPY76.652 billion last year.



USS Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY30.431 Bln. vs. JPY27.610 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY65.05 vs. JPY57.44 last year. -Revenue: JPY82.969 Bln vs. JPY76.652 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has revised up its outlook.



USS Co., Ltd. now expects a net profit of JPY 40 billion, up 6.3% from last year. Basic earnings per share are now projected to be at JPY 85.86. The company anticipates sales of JPY 111.900 billion, up 7.6% from last year.



Earlier, for the full year, USS Co., Ltd. had projected an annual net income of JPY 39.650 billion, with basic earnings per share of JPY 85.17, on sales of JPY 111.800 billion.



For the full year, USS Co., Ltd. aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 51.80 per share, higher than the earlier guidance of JPY 51.40 per share and last year's JPY 43.40 per share.



