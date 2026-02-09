Anzeige
Nightingale Health Oyj: Inside information: Nightingale Health achieves major milestone in the United States: New York laboratory now holds a clinical laboratory permit from New York State

Nightingale Health Plc | Inside Information | February 09, 2026 at 21:30:00 EET

Nightingale Health, (Nasdaq Helsinki: HEALTH; OTCQX: NHLTY, NGHLF), a pioneer in disease risk detection and preventive health, has today been granted a clinical laboratory permit by the New York State Department of Health's Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) for the company's laboratory in New York. Laboratories located in New York State are required to hold a New York State clinical laboratory permit, and testing for healthcare customers in the United States may commence only once a permit has been issued.

Receiving the permit marks a major milestone in Nightingale Health's U.S. operations. Achieving permit approval demonstrates the company's ability to meet stringent U.S. regulatory requirements and strengthens its entry into the world's largest healthcare market.

Following recent U.S. District Court ruling in 2025, laboratory developed tests ("LDTs") remain regulated mainly under the CLIA/CLEP framework rather than by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Nightingale Health is therefore in a good position on its regulatory roadmap after receiving the CLEP permit, since LDTs do not require a separate FDA approval.

The CLEP permitting process evaluates laboratory's reliability and operational quality through an on-site inspection that reviews facilities, equipment, personnel qualifications, record-keeping practices and compliance with quality management requirements. Nightingale Health successfully completed this evaluation for its New York laboratory, confirming compliance with the requirements set out by the New York State Department of Health.

For new clinical laboratories in the New York State, the CLEP process includes laboratory approval and separate test approvals for each testing category. With the laboratory permit now issued, Nightingale Health will begin submitting its laboratory developed tests for review and approval under CLEP procedures.

Teemu Suna, CEO and Founder, stated: "Obtaining the CLEP permit in New York is a significant milestone in our U.S. expansion. This achievement confirms that our New York laboratory complies with the state's rigorous regulatory standards and gives us a solid basis to add our tests under the permit. We are excited about bringing our innovative disease-risk detection to U.S. healthcare."

For further information, please contact
Teemu Suna, CEO
ir@nightingalehealth.com

About Nightingale Health
At Nightingale Health, we believe there is a way to make healthcare better for everyone. We can reduce costs for payers and ease the burden on healthcare professionals while helping people live long and healthy lives. This is possible by introducing a healthcare logic built on prevention, where the aim is to reduce the number of sick people. That is why we have created the Nightingale Health Check. With every blood sample, we make better healthcare possible for everyone.

Nightingale Health operates globally with a parent company in Finland and subsidiaries in countries such as Japan, the United States, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. Nightingale Health has customers in more than 34 countries in the healthcare and medical research sectors. The Company's technology is being used in many of the world's leading health initiatives, such as the UK Biobank, and over 900 peer-reviewed publications validate the technology. The company's Series B shares are listed on the Main Market of Nasdaq Helsinki and on the OTCQX International market. Read more: https://nightingalehealth.com/

Image Attachments
Nightingale Health

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
