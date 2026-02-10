

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Incyte Corporation (INCY) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $299.3 million, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $201.2 million, or $1.02 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Incyte Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $367.9 million or $1.80 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.5 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 27.8% to $1.506 billion from $1.178 billion last year.



Incyte Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $299.3 Mln. vs. $201.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.46 vs. $1.02 last year. -Revenue: $1.506 Bln vs. $1.178 Bln last year.



