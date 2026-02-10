

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ecolab Inc. (ECL) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $563.9 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $472.9 million, or $1.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ecolab Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $591.0 million or $2.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.8% to $4.196 billion from $4.005 billion last year.



Ecolab Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $563.9 Mln. vs. $472.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.98 vs. $1.66 last year. -Revenue: $4.196 Bln vs. $4.005 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.67 To $ 1.73



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News