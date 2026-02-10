

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Commerzbank (1CBK.MI, CBK.DE, CRZBY), a major German lender, on Tuesday reported a decline in annual net result.



For fiscal 2025, the company reported a net result of EUR 2.63 billion, less than EUR 2.68 billion of fiscal 2024. Excluding restructuring expenses, however, earnings rose by around 13% to EUR 3 billion.



On February 10, the Board has decided to start a further share buyback to repurchase up to EUR 540 million of shares from February 15.



In addition, for fiscal 2025, the lender intends to pay a dividend of EUR 1.10 per share, higher than the EUR 0.65 per share of fiscal 2024.



Commerzbank will release its preliminary 2025 earnings report on February 11.



