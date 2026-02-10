ECONOCOM: 2025 full-year results - Solid performance despite a challenging environment and progress on the group's transformation as part of the One Econocom plan

Press release

2025 full-year results

Solid performance despite a challenging environment and progress on the group's transformation as part of

the One Econocom plan

Revenue of €2,923 million, up 4.3%¹ of which 2.7% organic growth, driven by the good momentum of Technology Management & Financing (TMF) and Products & Solutions (P&S) as well as Southern Europe and Germany, in a context of uncertain market environment.

driven by the good momentum of Technology Management & Financing (TMF) and Products & Solutions (P&S) as well as Southern Europe and Germany, in a context of uncertain market environment. Operating margin increase to €118.1 million, with a stable profitability at 4.0%, amid ongoing group transformation.

amid ongoing group transformation. Profit from continuing operations at €53.2 million, showing a strong increase (+42.5% 1 vs 2024) thanks to improved operational performance.

showing a strong increase (+42.5% vs 2024) thanks to improved operational performance. Consolidated net income of €6.4 million, impacted by exceptional non-recurring and non-cash items related to the exit of the group's residual software editor activity to focus on its core business.

impacted by exceptional non-recurring and non-cash items related to the exit of the group's residual software editor activity to focus on its core business. Net financial debt reduced to €36 million as of December 2025.

Confirmed strategic ambition of the One Econocom plan maintained, but 2028 quantitative targets deferred to the medium-term due to market conditions, necessary investments in AI, and maintaining a selective stance on external growth.



Key figures

In €m 2024

restated 1 2025 Change Revenue 2,802.4 2,923.3 4.3% Operating margin 110.5 118.1 6.9% Operating profit 87.6 98.9 12.9% Net profit from continuing operations 37.3 53.2 42.5% Net profit for the period 37.7 6.4 N/M Net debt 96 36 N/M



M. Angel Benguigui, CEO of Econocom Group said: "2025 was an important year for Econocom in a challenging economic environment and a rapidly evolving Tech market. Our results confirm the relevance of our strategic plan and our model: revenue growth, operating margin increase, strengthened commercial organization, and more synergies within the group. In 2026, the group's priorities are: organic growth, margins improvement, investments in AI, and cash-flow generation. Thanks to the quality and commitment of our teams, I am confident in our ability to continue to progress on the qualitative execution of the 'One Econocom' plan, while adjusting our quantitative targets horizon."



Increasing operating margin

In 2025, Econocom posted revenue of €2,923m, up 4,3%1, of which 2,7% organic, compared to 2024. Over the period, trends in continuing operations were as follows:

Technology Management & Financing (TMF) reached revenue of €1,127m , benefitting from a growth of 4.7%¹ , including the contribution of bb-net from January 2025. Thanks to the combination of this growth and operational efficiency improvements, the operating margin increased to €60m, compared to €47m in 2024.

reached revenue of , benefitting from a , including the contribution of bb-net from January 2025. Thanks to the combination of this growth and operational efficiency improvements, the operating margin increased to €60m, compared to €47m in 2024. Products & Solutions (P&S) returned to growth with revenue of €1,271m , driven by a dynamic second semester. Total growth reached 5.3%¹ , supported by the audiovisual acquisitions (2.9% organic growth). The operating margin amounted to €34m, impacted by the competitive pressure in the distribution market the group is facing to maintain its position.

with revenue of , driven by a dynamic second semester. , supported by the audiovisual acquisitions (2.9% organic growth). The operating margin amounted to €34m, impacted by the competitive pressure in the distribution market the group is facing to maintain its position. Services recorded revenue of €526m, with growth of 1.1%¹, related to its significant share of activity in France and Belgium. The operating margin remained stable at €25m.

These results confirm the relevance of the group's strategy in an uncertain macroeconomic environment. The group continues to progress on the execution of the One Econocom plan, notably through the following initiatives:

Strengthening the sales model: salesforce recruitment program and sequential structuring of the commercial organization around four strategic verticals: Workplace, Audiovisual, Infrastructure, and Financing Solutions.

salesforce recruitment program and sequential structuring of the commercial organization around four strategic verticals: Workplace, Audiovisual, Infrastructure, and Financing Solutions. Structuring Econocom Audiovisual Solutions: reinforced by the acquisitions of ICT, Avanzia, ISS AV, and Smartcomm assets, the group has consolidated its position as Europe's leading audiovisual integrator, now representing annual revenue exceeding €300 million and employing 750 experts.

reinforced by the acquisitions of ICT, Avanzia, ISS AV, and Smartcomm assets, the group has consolidated its position as Europe's leading audiovisual integrator, now representing annual revenue exceeding €300 million and employing 750 experts. Continuing the group's transformation: shaping the organization to improve operational leverage, in particular through the convergence of tools and AI investments.

After financial results and taxes, the net profit of continuing operations reached €53.2 million.

Econocom impaired the goodwill of Synertrade, a discontinued activity of the group, by €37 million (of which €27 million in the 2nd semester), as part of its sale process and Econocom's refocus on its core business.

The net profit for 2025 reached €6.4m.



Net financial debt reduction

As of December 2025, the group's net financial debt stood at €36 million, compared to €96 million as of December 2024. The free cash-flow over the last 12 months amounted to €142 million.

In the first half of 2025, Econocom reinforced its financial profile through a €225m Schuldschein private placement issuance, expanding the investor base and supporting the financing of the One Econocom strategic plan.



Confirmed strategic ambition and revised horizon

Despite the economic and geopolitical environment, as well as a Tech market under constraints, the group confirms its strategic ambition.

For 2026 to 2028, the group is revising its previous forecasts and now anticipates revenue growth of 2% to 3% per annum, in line with market expectations.

2026 priorities to further progress on the execution of the strategic plan One Econocom strategic plan:

Focus on organic growth, coupled with selective external growth.

coupled with selective external growth. Continued transformation: increase in technology investments, synergies and operational efficiencies focused on improving profitability.

increase in technology investments, synergies and operational efficiencies focused on Rigorous cash-flow management and a disciplined approach towards debt to maintain full strategic flexibility.



RSE: Excellent EcoVadis performance and increased contribution to the circular economy

Econocom continued to implement its ESG roadmap and improved its EcoVadis score by 2 points compared to 2024, reaching a rating of 76/100, confirming its leading position. Its subsidiary Econocom Factory obtained an EcoVadis sustainability score of 83/100, placing it among the top 1% of the most performing companies globally and earning it the Platinum Medal. These results reflect concrete commitments, particularly in support of the circular economy.

In 2025, Econocom refurbished or recycled approximately 750,000 IT devices (laptops, monitors, servers, tablets and smartphones), thanks to the contribution of its EcoFactory and bb-net refurbishment plants, which actively contribute to reducing the environmental footprint of digital technologies. With its integrated industrial model, nearly one-third of the group's assets are refurbished in its own plants, positioning Econocom as a major player in IT reconditioning at European level.

Additionally, Econocom implemented a CO? calculator, developed in partnership with Greenly. This tool measures the carbon footprint of activities and usage and is fully aligned with the group's ambition to provide its customers with concrete, operational, and tailored solutions to meet regulatory requirements and growing market expectations.



Shareholder remuneration

The Board of Directors will propose at the next General Meeting to repay shareholders €0.05 per share from the share premium. Based on the share price as of December 31st 2025, this represents a yield of 3.0%.

Next publication: Q1 2026 revenue on Thursday 16 April 2026 after close of trading.



ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Investor and shareholder relations: thomas.bangratz@econocom.com

Financial communications: groupeeconocom@havas.com

Estelle Bleuze: +33 6 73 97 94 17 - Alexandre Séhier: +33 6 07 03 65 33



INCOME STATEMENT

€m 2024 restated1 2025 Revenue 2,802.4 2,923.3 Operating margin 110.5 118.1 Depreciation of acquisition-related intangible assets (2.7) (2.7) Other operating income 0.8 0.6 Other operating expenses (21.0) (17.1) Operating profit 87.6 98.9 Other financial income 1.1 4.9 Other financial expenses (21.6) (21.7) Profit before tax 67.0 82.0 Income tax (29.7) (28.8) Net profit from continuing operations 37.3 53.2 Profit (loss) from discontinued operations 0.4 (46.8) Net profit 37.7 6.4



Econocom is currently in the process of finalizing the financial statements for the year ending 31 December 2025. The company's Statutory Auditor has confirmed that the audit procedures for the financial information for the year ending 31 December 2025 are on-going and, at this stage, have not given rise to any significant corrections to the financial information reported in this press release. If any significant changes were made while finalizing the audit. An additional press release would be published. Econocom plans to publish the fully audited full 2025 annual report around 27 February 2026.





BALANCE SHEET

(€m) ASSETS 31.12.2024 31.12.2025 Goodwill 525 590 Other long-term assets 152 154 Residual interest in leased assets 179 179 Other non-current assets 43 40 Trade and other receivables 860 785 Other current assets 207 218 Cash and cash equivalents 330 523 Assets held for sale 96 23 TOTAL ASSETS 2,393 2,512 (€m) EQUITY & LIABILITIES 31.12.2024 31.12.2025 Shareholders' equity - parent company shareholders' share 425 439 Non-controlling interests 49 16 TOTAL EQUITY 474 455 Bonds 201 369 Financial liabilities 224 191 Provisions 49 53 Gross liability for repurchases of leased assets 121 122 Other financial liabilities 35 32 Trade and other payables 888 907 Other liabilities 370 370 Liabilities held for sale 30 13 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 2,393 2,512

1 Restated for change in discontinued operations perimeter.

------------------------

