

LINZ (dpa-AFX) - Voestalpine AG (VAS.DE), a steel and technology group, on Wednesday reported improved profitability for the first nine months of the 2025-'26 financial year, despite lower revenues amid ongoing restructuring measures.



Profit before tax for the period amounted to EUR 372 million, up 46.5% from a year earlier.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT rose 20% to EUR 473 million from EUR 391 million last year.



Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA increased by 7.2% year-on-year to EUR 1 billion.



Profit after tax came in at EUR 259 million, representing an increase of 25.1% compared with the same period last year.



Revenue declined 5.1% to EUR 11.1 billion from EUR 11.7 billion a year earlier, which the company attributed primarily to the extensive reorganization measures currently under way.



Looking ahead, Voestalpine confirmed its full-year outlook and continues to expect EBITDA in the range of EUR 1.40 billion to EUR 1.55 billion.



